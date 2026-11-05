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Pennsylvania Democrats Now Have Power to Push Forward on Election Reform, Marijuana Legalization and Minimum Wage Increases
4 days ago
The 2026 midterm elections changed the balance of power in Washington, D.C. It also proved to be a pivotal election in Pennsylvania. Gov. Josh Shapiro handily defeated Republican challenger Stacy Garrity, the current state treasurer. Not only that, it looks like Democrats will expand their majority in the state House and have flipped the state Senate, earning a 26-24 majority.