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8 Fascinating Facts About the Sonoran Pronghorn – The Desert Ghost of Arizona
By Gargi Chakravorty,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. The Sonoran Desert is a harsh, unforgiving landscape where survival requires extraordinary adaptation. Among its sandy expanses and sparse vegetation roams a creature so elusive it has earned a haunting nickname: the Desert Ghost. This isn’t folklore or legend. The Sonoran pronghorn is real, rare, and remarkably specialized for life in one of North America’s most extreme environments. These animals vanish into the heat haze with such grace that spotting one feels like witnessing something otherworldly.
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