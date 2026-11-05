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‘Cloud of confusion.’ State Health Plan changes leave participants dazed during open enrollment
By Lucas Thomae,4 days ago
For the past year, Buncombe County teacher Shanna Peele has driven two hours each way for her appointments at Atrium Health Rheumatology in Charlotte. The commute isn’t convenient, but the care she’s received from Atrium has been well worth it, Peele told Carolina Public Press. However, a public feud between Atrium and the State Treasurer has made it difficult for Peele to know whether she can keep her care at Atrium at the same rates going forward under the State Health Plan.
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