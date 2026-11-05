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FAA Alerts Pilots To Anchorage GPS Testing
By General Aviation News Staff,3 days ago
The FAA issued a flight advisory warning pilots of scheduled GPS interference testing in the Anchorage, Alaska, area from Nov. 6-16, 2026. During the testing windows, GPS signals may become unreliable or completely unavailable, according to Alaska Airmen’s Association officials. The interference may also disrupt GPS-dependent systems, including Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS), Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS), and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment.
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