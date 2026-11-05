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BC-Most Active Stocks
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — prices for the Nasdaq composite, NYSE and NYSE American listed most active stocks. Lakewood Amedex Biotherap.Inc.724,897,3460.960.37010.5406+0.3492. BAIRD MED INVT HLDGS LTD.367,784,2940.19450.10030.1575+0.0484. NVIDIA Corp.301,010,219196.25181.462181.60-18.53. Intel Corp.264,593,87856.7351.5152.25-6.02. Space Exploration Techs. Corp.168,174,435131.87120.39123.62-12.30. Netclass Technology Inc.153,333,1561.260.2750.324-0.0558. Grab Holdings Limited146,239,3273.503.273.48+0.12. IREN Ltd.121,283,66720.9817.15518.03-3.68. Children's Place Inc., The105,011,0800.36550.250.3361+0.0951. Terawulf Inc.93,599,87011.359.5110.08-1.62. Plug Power...