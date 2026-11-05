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Harbison State Forest is growing, thanks to Friends
By Mike Cox,4 days ago
The Friends of Harbison State Forest ( FOHSF) is a non-profit organization founded to preserve and promote the recreational and educational aspects of Harbison State Forest. Made up primarily of nature lovers, runners, bikers, hikers, and adventurers, this organization is a hundred percent volunteer organization. These folks support and fundraise for Harbison State Forest and offer sweat equity by doing trail work and organizing great events in the forest.
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