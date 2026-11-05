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Notice of Application
4 days ago
Notice is hereby given that DRE REIT Opco LLC, dba Hampton Inn Suites intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 201 Exchange Blvd., Columbia SC 29209. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form no later than November 22, 2026. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) The name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) The specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) That the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) That the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) The name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. (11/6, 11/13, and 20, 2026)