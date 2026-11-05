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Miya introduces its batch-tested creatine ahead of a massive rollout at Holland & Barrett
2 days ago
Standalone creatine monohydrate is one of the simplest supplements a brand can offer, so the ingredient alone does little to separate one tub from another. Miya Nutrition is building its introduction around testing and traceability, with its straightforwardly named Purest Creatine. The brand is also securing a significant retail presence right out of the gate, bringing the supplement to the UK health and wellness giant Holland & Barrett.