undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missouri childcare subsidy waitlist grows as providers struggle to fill classrooms
By Steph Quinn (via Missouri Independent),3 days ago
Children play at Kids in Christ Academy in Kansas City with teacher Heather Malone on Oct. 23 (Steph Quinn/Missouri Independent).Missouri childcare providers have classrooms sitting empty and parents eager to fill them. But with funding stretched thin, the state isn’t approving most new applications for subsidies that would make those openings affordable.