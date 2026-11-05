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Montgomery County Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Attempted Armed Robbery and Shooting in Anne Arundel County
By MCS Staff,4 days ago
A 32-year-old Silver Spring man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, with all but 25 years suspended, following his conviction in an attempted armed robbery that involved luring a victim to a hotel through a dating application and firing multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. On Monday,...
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