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Scouting Report: Merrimack Warriors
By Adam Bridgers,3 days ago
Record: 4-5 Wins: Maine, New Hampshire, New Haven, Wagner. Losses: Rhode Island, Delaware, Tarleton State, Yale, Dartmouth. The annual FCS buy game could not have come at a better time for the Deacs this season—with Gio Lopez’s injury status up in the air, Wake should be able to give him an extra week to potentially heal up before they head to Dallas for a very important game against SMU. Frankly, the Deacs are probably not going to need him to beat a Merrimack team that is 4-4 in FCS games this season and got blown by FBS Delaware 42-7 earlier in the season.