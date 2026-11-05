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Sharon Regional to Shut Down Completely as UPMC Steps In for Mercer County
By Hannah Wilson,4 days ago
Sharon Regional Medical Center's emergency room is set to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the entire hospital pausing all operations by 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The hospital has pointed to an unexpected staffing shortage as the reason for the emergency room shutdown, leaving Mercer County without its own hospital for the second time in under two years.
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