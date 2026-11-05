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Stats Corner: Who’s still Alive in MWC Title Race
By Toby McMahon,4 days ago
As we reach the final stretch of conference play, there is still a lot to play for in the Mountain West: the conference title, bowl positioning, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and, remarkably, likely a first time champion. Neither New Mexico nor North Dakota State has ever won an MWC title. Air Force earned a share of the 2004 regular-season crown and reached the 2015 title game; Wyoming won the regular season in 2001 and made the title game in 2016, both lost the title game. No matter who lifts the trophy next month, history will likely be made.