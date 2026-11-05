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Trick-or-Treat in Natchitoches
4 days ago
Witch Way to Main Street, above, was a spooktacular morning in downtown Natchitoches Saturday. Inclement weather moved the annual event from the downtown riverbank to the Natchitoches Events Center as the line of hundreds of kids and their parents wrapped around the building. Children 12 and younger could trick-or-treat at sponsored booths and had to be accompanied by an adult. The event took plac…
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