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City fire department achieves maximum fire Class 1 rating
4 days ago
During the Oct. 26 City Council meeting Natchitoches Fire Chief John Wynn explained the Class 1 rating it recently received. Wynn noted the department improved from a Class 2 rating to Class 1, saying fire departments were rated every five years. The latest score latest score was 90.99 points, which exceeding the 90-point required for a Class 1 rating, noted Wynn He also provided a breakdown of th…