undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Japan’s Tomoru Honda Banned Through 2028 Olympic Games For Traffic Incident
By Retta Race,4 days ago
The Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) announced today that Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda will be banned from competition for a period of 21 months. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli/Deepbluemedia. The Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) announced today that Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda will be banned from competition for a period...