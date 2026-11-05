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Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Called Out for ‘Middle School’ Behavior
By Sean Deveney,4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns delivered a shock on Wednesday with the announcement that quarterback Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol, opening the way for quarterback Shedeur Sanders to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Saints. Unfortunately, that also meant Sanders is required to do the weekly press interview with Browns reporters, which is usually a mundane affair marked by questions about the previous game and the next opponent. In 32 NFL cities across the country, quarterbacks go through this normal part of the routine every week.