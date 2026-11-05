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NASCAR Gets Troubling TV Ratings News Days Before Championship Race
By Maggie MacKenzie,4 days ago
The NASCAR Cup Series championship race is just days away, but the sport is heading into its biggest weekend of the season with some disappointing television numbers. Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway drew fewer than 2 million viewers on NBC, marking a notable decline from the same race last year. The numbers are particularly noteworthy considering what was at stake: Martinsville was the final opportunity for drivers to secure their place in the championship battle at Homestead-Miami Speedway.