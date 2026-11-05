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Sony BRAVIA 6 65-Inch OLED 4K TV Loses Over $800 After Multiple Price Cuts on Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
By Zainab Falak,3 days ago
The Sony Bravia 6 OLED 4K HDR smart Google TV brings a cinema-like streaming experience home. It delivers brilliant visuals with sharper details and highly accurate, almost lifelike colors, along with a solid sound system that adds more depth to the audio. With Google TV built right in, you’ll have all your favorite streaming services on a single platform, and you can also have Gemini help you find newer stuff to watch.