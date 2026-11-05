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Brevard County Dries Out From Historic Deluge as Slow-Moving St. Johns River Flood Worsens
By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist,3 days ago
Days after more than 2 feet of rain fell on parts of Florida’s Space Coast, Brevard County residents were still pulling soaked carpets from their homes Thursday. Officials warned of a new, slower threat: water from the deluge is now moving north through the St. Johns River, and forecasters said river flooding will get worse before it gets better.