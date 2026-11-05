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BidBlock Enhances Block Production Efficiency on BNB Smart Chain
By Joerg Hiller,3 days ago
BNB Smart Chain (BSC) has implemented BidBlock, a block-production mechanism introduced under BEP-675, to address inefficiencies in the traditional block production process. BidBlock eliminates redundant transaction execution by validators before sealing blocks, creating potential for higher gas limits and improved scalability. How BidBlock Changes Block Production. Under the legacy SendBid...