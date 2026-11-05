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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Post Blaming Congress for Family Struggles Sparks Pushback: ‘We’ve Paid the Price of Your Oppressive Taxation’
By Paul Eke,3 days ago
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker posted on X that families in the state have paid the price because Congress could not keep a reckless President in check, adding “well, no more,” alongside a video from a Chicago event outlining a Day One Agenda for the newly elected Congress. The clip shows him discussing higher costs, federal policy impacts on Illinois residents, and the need for congressional action after the midterms. Online users reacted after the post, with many replies questioning the governor’s framing and pointing instead to state taxes and spending as factors affecting families.
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