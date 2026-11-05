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Theater Review: Rope
By Joshua M. Hayes,4 days ago
As a casual fan of Alfred Hitchcock, especially when it comes to his horror and suspense stories, I had only heard of Rope before, yet never had the pleasure of watching it. Thus, this refreshed version, playwright Gordon Greenberg’s spin on the play that inspired Hitchcock’s original film, was a complete gamble. Only after catching the show did I go back to check out Hitchcock’s decidedly different attempt at the material, both of which were ultimately inspired by the famous case of male lovers Leopold and Loeb in 1924. The cast here was a major selling point, with three of the male leads having already done queer films and television in the past. Nothing could have prepared me for just how gay and sexy this new production of Rope would actually become. Tense and unpredictable, Rope throws a devilish dinner party with the backdrop of senseless murder—and a killer ensemble to boot.