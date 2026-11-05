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How Zoom Turns Daily Workplace Dialogue Into Automated Work
By Diya Joseph,3 days ago
Zoom’s Leo Boulton explains how turning dialogue into automated tasks via rich context drives adoption without forcing users into new workflows. Having established widespread market ubiquity in digital communications across video, telephony and messaging, Zoom is fundamentally re-architecting its platform into an autonomous execution engine. Rather than serving merely...