undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3 of the state's 6 fish hatcheries are closed after heavy rain, flooding in northern Arizona
By KJZZ,4 days ago
Arizona is home to six fish hatcheries. Three are now closed after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding this last weekend. The worst damage happened at the Tonto Creek Hatchery near Payson. The area received more than 2 inches of rain over the weekend, and rushing waters slammed into the hatchery’s feed room and floods washed out surrounding roads.
10