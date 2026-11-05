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Paul Hamlyn Foundation Announces 2026 Winners of Its $100,000+ Awards for Artists
By News Desk,3 days ago
The Paul Hamlyn Foundation on November 4 named the ten artists and composers who have received the organization’s 2026 Awards for Artists. The honors, presented annually, are England’s largest of their kind, with each winner receiving £75,000 (roughly $101,000). The funding arrives with no strings attached. “It is a privilege each year to reaffirm our commitment to the arts through the giving of Awards for Artists,” said Jane Hamlyn, chair of the visual arts judging panel, in a statement. “Many artists find their creativity diminished when resources are scarce, but we hope these awards can provide the recipients with the freedom they need to grow and develop.”