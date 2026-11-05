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Sony World Photography Awards Honors James Barnor, Ghana’s First Photojournalist
By Jeremy Gray,4 days ago
The Sony World Photography Awards and the World Photography Organization have revealed that photographer James Barnor is the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography title at the Sony World Photography Awards 2027. This is a big year for the Sony World Photography Awards, as the renowned international photo competition...