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Mangrove restoration is becoming big business, but benefits don’t always reach local people
By The Conversation,4 days ago
Mangrove restoration may be generating new jobs, funding and monitoring, but a recent review shows a lack of information around profits—and who takes their share before the local community does. So how can we measure success without transparency?. On Pakistan’s Indus delta coast, a 350,000-hectare mangrove project is turning...