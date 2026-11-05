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Active Larkin trade talks reported as Boston weighs a move that could shake the Atlantic
By Vincent Carbonneau,3 days ago
The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings are in active trade discussions about Dylan Larkin, according to reports out this morning. The Larkin sweepstakes has been running for days, and this is the first time one team looks like it's pulling ahead. The two clubs have reportedly been scouting each other's NHL and AHL teams, which usually means a deal is being shaped and not just floated.
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