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Attacks, tip-overs and traffic incidents reported involving food-delivery robots in U.S. cities
By Jon Ross Myers,3 days ago
Food-delivery robots have been kicked, tipped over and tangled in sidewalk traffic in U.S. cities, producing viral videos, arrests and questions about safety and regulation. Fox News reported on Nov. 5, 2026, that incidents have been recorded in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and other cities, and that companies and city officials are responding to concerns about pedestrian access, collisions and privacy.