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D.C. region home values flat over past year, with declines possible over winter
By Scott McCaffrey,3 days ago
Median sales prices of single-family homes across the Washington metropolitan area declined slightly year-over-year in new data, even as the national sales price rose. The region’s median sales price of $656,200 for the third quarter of 2026 was down 0.2% from a year before, according to preliminary figures reported by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
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