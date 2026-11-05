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Santa, Milk & Honey and more coming to Tysons Corner Center this holiday season
By Angela Woolsey,2 days ago
Santa Claus is coming to Tysons Corner Center tomorrow (Friday), ushering in what promises to be a busy winter holiday season at the D.C. region’s biggest mall. Returning to Tysons Corner Center for a 39th year, the big man in red will be stationed for photos on the mall’s lower level near Wasabi starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow through Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).
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