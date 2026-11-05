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Out & About: Northwest Railway Museum's New Exhibit, a Watercolor Workshop, and a Ski Swap
By 425 staff,4 days ago
The Northwest Railway Museum opened a new exhibit late last month. "Farm, to Rail, to Table," now on view at the organization's Railway History campus and Train Shed Exhibit Hall, takes a historical look at how the railway radically bolstered food production in the region. Several artifacts and period-accurate replicas will help bring the exhibit's objectives to life. Get more details here.