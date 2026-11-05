undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Battery company Antora Energy rents Milpitas building sought by other tech firms
By George Avalosgavalos@bayareanewsgroup.com,4 days ago
MILPITAS — Thermal battery company Antora Energy struck a deal to lease an industrial building in Milpitas that was sought after by multiple tech firms, according to sources familiar with the commercial property industry. At 475 Sycamore Drive next to Barber Lane, real estate company Prologis completed development of...
1