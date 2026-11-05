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International Folk Dance Party Tomorrow
By Staff,4 days ago
The Humboldt Folk Dancers invite the public to a live music, International Folk Dance Party, Friday, November 6 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Redwood Raks World Dance Studio, 824 L Street, in the Creamery District in Arcata. The event features easy dances and an evening of international music with Chubritza. Cost is $5-10 sliding scale, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All ages and dance levels are welcome, and you don’t need a partner. (707) 496-6734. humboldtfolkdancers.org.