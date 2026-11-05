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Connect with local resources at these upcoming family events
By Kidsburgh,3 days ago
Local parents and expecting mothers have opportunities coming up to discover community resources (and also have some fun) at free events in the Pittsburgh area. On Sunday, Nov. 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., families can visit a free Community Baby Shower at Mt. Ararat Community Activity Center. Presented by PA Health & Wellness and happening in conjunction with the 2026 Pennsylvania Statewide Maternal Health Summit, this event is designed to support expecting mothers and families with young children.