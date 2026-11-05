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Pa. Democrats set legislative agenda under unified control of state government
By WPSU,4 days ago
Pennsylvania Democrats are celebrating now that the state legislature is no longer divided and laying out their agenda for when they take office in January. The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election have Democrats taking control of the Pa. Senate for the first time in decades (26-24) while holding on to their strong majority in the state House (111-88), according to the Associated Press.