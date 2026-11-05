undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Honoring veterans with ceremonies in Live Oak, McMullen counties
By Dr. Janet M. Cunningham theprogress@southtexasnews.com,4 days ago
Community members and students in Live Oak and McMullen counties will honor veterans with ceremonies and special events in observance of Veterans Day. In Three Rivers, American Legion Post 413 will host its annual Veterans Day Noon Meal fundraiser and raffle. The meal includes enchiladas, rice, beans, dessert and a drink for $14, with serving beginning at 11 a.m.