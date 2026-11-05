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Three Rivers Chamber celebrates local businesses, plans upcoming events
By Dr. Janet M. Cunningham theprogress@southtexasnews.com,4 days ago
THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses, reviewed recent activities and planned upcoming events during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Brad Remley, director of business development at Service Compression, served as the guest speaker. He discussed the company’s work in the oil and gas...