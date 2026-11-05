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THROWBACK | EM One Act: The True Stories of the So-Called Big Bad Wolves
By Brandi Perez,2 days ago
-- Written by Valarie Barnhart | Exeter-Milligan one-act members are working on the play “The True Stories Of The So-Called Big Bad Wolves” by Richard Gremel. The stories of Little Red Riding Hood, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, and The Three Little Pigs are twisted around in this one-act comedy when the wolves are tired of being accused of being “big and bad” all the time. They have gone on strike until they can tell their side of the stories to the people. The main characters decide to allow the wolves to share their side, but only this one time.