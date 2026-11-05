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Spotify Closes in on 800 Million Users as Q3 2026 Profitability Hits New Heights
By Andrew Kane,4 days ago
Spotify’s relentless march toward the billion-user milestone shows zero signs of cooling off. According to the platform’s Q3 2026 financial report, the streaming giant ended September with an astounding 788 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs). Moreover, Spotify added 11 million net new listeners during the quarter alone and logged an 11% increase year-over-year. More crucially for the company’s bottom line, paying subscribers followed suit. Premium subscriptions jumped 9% year-over-year to hit 306 million. This beat internal guidance by a clean million subscribers. Furthermore, it also confirmed that recent subscription price increases across over 150 international markets have done little to dampen subscriber retention.
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