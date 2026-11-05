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Motorola’s new earbuds are gunning for AirPods with Bose sound and some handy AI features
By Vikhyaat Vivek,4 days ago
Over the last couple of years, I’ve seen Motorola start taking bolder steps by launching more premium products across different product lines. While the US market never saw a laptop release, regions such as India had a first look at the brand’s shifting priorities with the Moto Book series. Then came the Motorola Signature as a true flagship phone after a short break.