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The Nonprofit Issue 2026
By From the editor,4 days ago
Nonprofit work has never been easy, but let’s just say the challenges have mounted in the last couple of years. There have been federal funding cuts, politically driven attacks on diversity and inclusion efforts, and rising costs. And yet, nonprofits and their fearless leaders soldier on. In our now third annual Nonprofit Issue, we once again talk with the directors of five nonprofits in the Madison area about their missions, challenges and goals.