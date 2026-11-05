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Bills Signing CB Kader Kohou To Practice Squad
By Logan Ulrich via NFLTradeRumors.co,,3 days ago
Bills NFL Transactions The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Kader Kohou to the practice squad. Fresh off being cut by the Chiefs, Kohou gives Buffalo a veteran option for the nickel position which has been a bit of a rotating cast so far this season. Kohou, 27, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2022. He agreed to a three-year rookie contract with Miami and made the roster each of his first three seasons. The Dolphins re-signed Kohou as a restricted free agent but he missed the...