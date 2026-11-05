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Labor Shortages Reemerge per ABC
By Retrofit Magazine Editor,3 days ago
The construction industry had 298,000 job openings on the last day of September, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. JOLTS defines a job opening as any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting. Industry job openings increased by 36,000 last month and are up by 92,000 from the same time last year.