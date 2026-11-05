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Clintondale voters oust school board incumbents
By Dean Vaglia,4 days ago
MACOMB COUNTY — Voters set Chippewa Valley Schools up for the future on Nov. 3, electing board members and approving a bond proposal. Voters approved Chippewa Valley’s school safety and improvement bond proposal with 28,291 votes in favor (60.74%) to 18,285 votes against (39.26%). The district is authorized to borrow $288 million and levy a millage to refund the borrowed amount. Proposal language allows for the millage to be set as high as 8.64 mills ($8.64 per $1,000 of taxable value), though the millage will begin at zero mills in 2026 and be set at 2.47 mills for the next 25 years.