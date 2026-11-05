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URI alum, former New York Times managing editor John Geddes remembered for his grace under pressure
4 days ago
KINGSTON, R.I. – Nov. 5, 2026 – Long before his byline appeared in newspapers around the world, John Geddes ’74 worked as an electrician while he was a student at the University of Rhode Island in the early 1970s. His hands were multipurpose at the University back then: fixing various electrical problems and typing news copy on a typewriter.