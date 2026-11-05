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Trump wants 'fake Dan Sullivan' votes to be counted for 'real Dan Sullivan'
By CHARLOTTE HAZARD,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — President Donald Trump said that votes for the “fake Dan Sullivan” should go to the real Alaska GOP Senate candidate, Dan Sullivan. “The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other “slug” that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over - He easily wins,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social on Thursday. “There is no other fair solution!”