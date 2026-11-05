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Last-minute holiday shoppers get a boost with new toy trends and tips at Disney Store
By Matthew Stafford,4 days ago
The holidays are closing in fast, and shoppers looking to wrap up those wish lists have no shortage of ideas — from new toys to festive collectibles and plenty more. TV host and lifestyle expert Christine Pullara stopped by the Disney Store in Times Square to share planning tips and gift inspiration as part of a sponsored segment for Disney.