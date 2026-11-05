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Paoli Public Schools staff member on leave amid investigation
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,4 days ago
PAOLI, Okla. (KOKH) — Parents in Paoli, Oklahoma were alerted to an investigation after a school staff member was placed on administrative leave. In a note to parents, Paoli Public Schools Superintendent Albert McReynolds said the investigation involves a staff member who approached students and offered them tickets to an Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game. McReynolds said the staff member claimed it would be a school-sponsored trip on a Saturday.
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